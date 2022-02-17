CPNE condemns journalist’s arrest

Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) President Kazam Khan has strongly condemned the arrest of senior journalist and editor of Online news agency Mohsin Baig and harassment of his family. The CPNE president said in a statement that freedom of press and freedom of expression is a democratic and constitutional right but it should be exercised in accordance with the journalistic values and principles. Professional journalistic responsibilities require that this constitutional right be exercised in a non-partisan manner, free from personal and ethical issues, he added. Kazam Khan said that arresting a senior journalist without any warrant and harassing his family is a highly condemnable act which proves that there is no rule of law in the country. He warned the government of protests if any illegal action is taken against Mohsin Baig.













