Punjab and California declared ‘sister states’

Punjab and the US State of California have been formally declared “The Sister States”. All 36 members voted in favour of the resolution. While Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while sharing the video of voting for approval from the California Assembly thanked Speaker California Assembly Anthony Renden, all members, Democratic member Asif Mahmood and others.

According to details, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while talking to media at Governor House on Wednesday said that declaring Punjab and US State of California as “sister states” is definitely our great achievement on the diplomatic front. I have been in touch with Parliamentary leaders of the California Assembly for several months for this approval, and I would also like to thank Asif Mehmood, a member of the U.S. Democratic Party, for this historic step, who always stands with us. We also acknowledge the role of our overseas Pakistani brothers and sisters in the development and stability of Pakistan and the present government stands with overseas Pakistanis.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Punjab and the US state of California will now work together to promote trade, education, environment and cultural relations and California will also cooperate with the Punjab government for reforms in agriculture, health, universities and various other sectors. For this purpose, delegations from Punjab will soon visit California and vice-versa to finalize the matters in this regard.

This cooperation across various sectors will be beneficial for both Punjab and California. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that he was happy that he visited California a year ago and met the leaders of all parties and members of the California Assembly; all of which is now bearing fruit. The mission that I started in California has been successful, he said. The resolution for declaring Punjab and California as the Sister States was presented by Member assembly Chris Holden and all 36 members of the assembly voted in the favour of the resolution.

He further added that wherever I go in the world, my only mission is to strive for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has been moving forward on the diplomatic front and international organisations are now acknowledging the country’s economic progress despite the Coronavirus Pandemic.