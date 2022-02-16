PCB chairman Ramiz Raja invites PM Khan for PSL 7 final

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB’s) chairman Ramiz Raja has welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan to watch Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7’s final, scheduled here at Gaddafi Stadium on February 27.

As per the details, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja sent PSL 7 final invite to the PM on Wednesday. According to introductory turn of events, the PCB chairman got positive reaction and response from the PM House.

It should be noted here Lahore-leg of PSL 7 is in progress at Gaddafi Stadium. Multan Sultans is dominating the points table followed by Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings are spotted at the end of table separately.