Digital Skill Development Program to train one lac youth

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking a number of measures to prepare its youth for successfully tackling challenges of the modern era.

“The youth are future of the country and the present KP government has initiated several projects to gear up the young people of the province for meeting the market’s requirements” an official source revealed on Wednesday.

As part of such efforts, the official said that the provincial cabinet led by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan approved Digital Skill Development Program in order to skill 100,000 youth in modern era technologies such as search engine optimization, analytics, graphics designing, and writing etc.

The total cost of the program was Rs5 billion entailed three to six months long courses. The objective of the program was to overcome the unemployment issue and to provide maximum jobs to graduates to enable them to take part in revenue generation.

Likewise, the provincial government has also approved the Open Gov Data Strategy under which the entire department would get access to all types of information through the Planning Management Reforms Unit (PMRU).

The Open Gov Data Strategy was the first open data portal that would release 1400 high-quality data set for the public. The data would gather from more than 35 departments over the time frame of five years, the official said.