HBL PSL 7: schedule for today, Feb 16

LAHORE: With a couple of more days left for the seventh season of the Pakistan Super League to end, thrill among cricket viewers has increased a lot.

In today’s face off, Karachi Kings will clash with table-clincher Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore at 7:30pm. Former champions Multan Sultans turned into the first team to fit the bill for the qualifiers in the continuous PSL.

In the meantime, Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings made PSL history in the wake of losing seven constant matches and turned into the only team in the seven seasons of the league to achieve the accomplishment.