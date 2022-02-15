Muhammad Irfan replaces Muhammad Hasnain in Pakistan Super League

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators have picked and selected Mohammad Irfan instead of Mohammad Hasnain for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7 matches.

Irfan played from Peshawar Zalmi in last year’s PSL edition. Hasnain was out of PSL 7 after his bowling activity was proclaimed ‘illicit’ in a Test directed by Cricket Australia (CA).

Moreover, Will Smeed will slip into the Silver Category as Ben Duckett’s substitution. Duckett is currently unavailable because of his personal reasons. Also, Luke Wood is out of the league because of injury.

In Islamabad United’s squad, Will Jacks will replace Rahmanullah Gurbaz after he leaves for his national responsibilities.