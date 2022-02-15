Why not student unions?

Whenever there is talk of strengthening and consolidating democracy in any society around the world and cultivating democratic traditions in the society, first of all these social factors are made a part of the discussion which directly or indirectly affected.

The youth, especially the students, have a direct share in the democratic, economic, social and social development of the world. Pakistan is a rich country in that more than 60% of its population is youth. The biggest obstacle to transparent democratic stability in Pakistan is the forced ban on student unions for the last thirty years. Interestingly, all the political parties in the country recognize the student unions as the constitutional right of the youth, but after the formation of the government, they seem to be working tirelessly on this issue.

With the ban on student unions in Pakistan’s educational institutions on February 9, 1984, the culture of student development, well-being and healthy debate in educational institutions came to an end. As a result of this unconstitutional move, we as a nation are suffering from deprivation of education in educational institutions as well as training and participation of youth in positive non-teaching activities.

The champion rulers of democracy did not lift the ban imposed by dictator Zia-ul-Haq despite their promises. In the two decades from 1970 to 1980, the student unions’ platform provided the country with excellent leadership and extraordinary people in all fields, including politics, science, medicine, engineering, literature and journalism.

The graduates of the student union training camps not only displayed their talents all over the world but also rendered invaluable services to the country. Student unions have been accused of merely engaging in politics and their involvement in politics is not considered appropriate, but from the platform of these unions healthy discussions, art and sports competitions on political, philosophical and scientific topics and ideas of their time. Jat, literary poetry was held for the purpose of keeping the students connected with the wisdom of their time. He was aware of the contradictions and differences between the nations of the world. What is the alignment in regional and national politics? How to raise your voice for your rights? The essence of competition and leadership was always present between them. He was skilled at resolving differences easily through a culture of communication, but today a large number of students in educational institutions are not involved in such activities. After the ban on student unions in educational institutions, unrest, extremism, intolerance, linguistics, and provincial-based violent attitudes arose in the atmosphere of educational institutions, especially universities. Now, after a long time, extremism has taken the form of terrorism. Earlier, religious seminaries were accused of promoting terrorism, saying that poor students of religious seminaries were the best choice for a few rupees and their brainwashing could be done easily. But day by day it is taking over the educational institutions.

Anjuman-e-Talaba-e-Islam has played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s student politics. By winning more than 155 seats across Punjab last poll of student unions in 1989, made a name for itself. The struggle of Anjuman-e-Talaba-e-Islam left an indelible mark on the history of Pakistan. The Tehreek-e-Tahafiz-e-Khatam-e-Naboot, the Bangladesh Unacceptable Movement, the Students ‘Rights Movement and the Students’ Union Restoration Movement. . ATI has given educational peace formula against the growing violence in educational institutions and has launched a full-fledged movement to rid students of politics of weapons culture in educational institutions. Islamic education system Awareness World Conscience Campaign, National Solidarity Campaign ATI’s activities are prominent. Education expo, seminars, conferences are held which provide an opportunity to hone the talents of the students. The voice of students on issues like education system is not the concern of ATI workers.

According to the decision of students’ leadership this year is being celebrated as the Azm-e-Nau, which aims to fight for the solution of the problems facing the student community of the country with a new determination and enthusiasm. The future cannot be overlooked, so it is time for the bright future of this country, i.e. the students, to stand up for their rights. Institutions should also have the constitutional right to elect their representatives.