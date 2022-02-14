Why bother about animal rights?

Yes! Why indeed – Why bother about the hungry dog that is chained for the whole week. No one has cleaned his kennel nor given him food. He snarls, howls and then whimpers, a cycle of agony that has been mercilessly continuing for the last couple of days. His caregivers- his owners, have left him stranded, neglected and alone, while they have gone for a vacation and would be returning after a week. Should we not be concerned about his plight?

The mule hauls the cart that is fivefold his weight; he pulls with full force but is unable to move the heavy load. His angry master whips him ruthlessly – a common sight on roads where mules and donkeys in a state of malnutrition, stagger and hobble. Should we use animals for such hard labor?

The gun shot reverberates in the mesmerizing valley– a deer lies lifeless in a pool of blood, not only shattering the beauty of the panorama but also the peace, serenity and security of the animals. The habitat- haven of the animals has been invaded by the human species, they plunder and loot and leave it deserted and devastated. The magnificent elephants are killed for the ivory; the wild crocodiles for their skin; the colorful peacocks for their feathers; the mighty whale for the meat, whereas some animals like lions and tigers are hunted down merely for just pure pleasure. Should we be killing animals for enjoyment?

Monkeys and rabbits are regularly subjected to the piercing pricks of toxic injections and their limbs are torn and tattered – animal testing continues despite its brutal impact on the animals. After being tortured for many days and being subjected to living in cages, when these animals die, they are thrown away and the toxins that were put in their bodies are injected in the environment – contaminating the atmosphere. An ironic situation indeed – for which no one else but man himself is responsible. Thus, the vicious circle of cruelty on animal species and their habitat continues. Should we be mutilating animals in the name of scientific research?

Have you ever looked at the eyes of the camel or the elephant or the horse on which your children ride in the zoo? If you look closely, you will see the utter and blatant sadness. Watch the gait of these animals, they move in a melancholic mournful way. Their gestures begging us to give them their rightful freedom. Freedom to roam and run openly in the open terrain without any bars and obstacles. Look at the leopard, the tiger or the ape in the zoo’s enclosures, their faces express boredom and detachment from the surroundings. Don’t these animals have the right to live feely?

Pet mills and pet shops continue to thrive as we want to buy animals that are not old or “second hand “. The condition at the pet mills is deplorable, where animals are deprived of socialization, exercise and any veterinary care. Similarly, the scenario at the pet shop is also bleak. Small filthy and crowded cages with animals shrieking and howling for their freedom is a common sight. These animals can be quite hostile and aggressive as they have not encountered any affection at the pet mills nor at the pet shops. Rather than taking care of stray animals along with taking ownership of animal species that share this planet with us and moving our direction towards supporting animal shelters, we continue to promote pet mills and pet shops. Regrettably, stray dogs and cats continue to be stoned by us. Do these animals deserve this treatment?

When will we give the rights that are due to these animals? When will we treat them with empathy?

This writer is a student at Aitchison College.