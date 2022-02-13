Citizens-led Taxation

Many credible sources of reliable evidence suggest that the annual business turnover of the retail sector in Pakistan comes to nearly Rs. 20 Trillion. Only 20% of this huge sector is visible to the Federal Board of Revenue for tax compliance while the remaining 80% continues to remain out of the tax net. Adding salt to the injury is a sad fact that the big retailers have been collecting Sales Tax from the customers at the point of sale but the majority would pocket the same and failed to deposit the collected tax into the state exchequer. This resulted in massive revenue loss worth billions to the state while the traders made fortunes at the expense of depleting state revenue. Furthermore, these economic groups feigned innocence, inflated expenses, suppressed sales, and dealt largely in cash to keep a low profile of their big business. Any concrete endeavor on the part of FBR to document this large sector was equated with highhandedness and termed as harassment to keep the country’s premiere revenue organization on the defensive. Learning from its experience and bringing the global best practices into play, FBR has chosen to engage with citizens who are indeed major stakeholders in tax compliance. Similarly, it has introduced digital interventions not only to ensure a transparent tax system but also to measure the real quantum of business being done by the Tier-1 retailers so that the due tax was collected seamlessly.

Amongst various innovative initiatives launched by FBR to maximize tax compliance through digitization of business transactions, automation of its operations, and facilitation of taxpayers, Point of System is one key intervention that aims to monitor sales made by Tier-1 Retailers across Pakistan. Adding value to this critically important sector and plug revenue leakages, FBR has launched an aggressive awareness campaign on the mainstream national media to educate and engage consumers to ensure that tax collected from them at the point of sale is deposited into the state exchequer and not pocketed by the retailers themselves. Furthermore, the campaign also encompasses a prize scheme worth Rs.53 Million to be disbursed among 1007 lucky winners through a transparent computerized ballot to be held on the 15th of every month at FBR Headquarters, Islamabad. The first ballot has already been conducted in front of the TV Channels and the winners were contacted live during the ceremony and congratulated by Chairman FBR himself over the phone call. Around 800 winners have also been transferred prize money into their accounts after the due diligence and required verification. This is truly an unprecedented example of involving citizens in tax compliance and raising their awareness about their national responsibility to not pay their due tax but also safeguard the same from being stolen on its way to the national exchequer.

The ongoing outreach campaign and the prize scheme have started paying the desired dividends as numbers speak for themselves. In January, FBR has witnessed that over 1, 53,000 invoices were verified by customers who shopped from outlets integrated with FBR POS System as against 45000 in December when the campaign was launched. Likewise, around 37 Million invoices were issued by Tier-1 Retailers which are integrated with the FBR POS System in January as compared to 33 Million in December 2021, registering a steady growth of 4 million. The number of customers has jumped from 10,000 to 27,000 who successfully verified their invoices within one month. However, 29,000 invoices issued by Tier-1 Retailers couldn’t be verified which are presumably fake. This is a phenomenal increase in public participation and is likely to further grow with every passing day. The second computerized ballot is to be held on 15th February (Tuesday evening) at FBR Headquarters, Islamabad. It is so why reassuring to see that people at large are excited to engage in this exercise. It is pertinent to mention that while addressing the participants present during the first computerized draw of the POS Prize Scheme held at FBR (HQs) in the presence of national mainstream media on 15th January 2022, Chairman FBR Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed had appealed to the Pakistani citizens to launch a national movement for the promotion of a culture of tax compliance in the country. He had suggested a three-pronged strategy to ensure that Sales Tax collected from customers at the point of sale was being deposited in the state exchequer. He had proposed that people should shop only from those Tier-1 retail outlets which were integrated with FBR POS System, demand computerized invoices (Pakki Receipt), and finally verify the same through FBR Tax Asaan App.

It is so very reassuring to witness that citizens have started responding to his call and are demanding Pakki Receipt from the retail outlets. FBR has already distributed prizes worth Rs. 53 million among the lucky 1007 winners in the first computerized ballot held on 15th January 2022. It is also heartening to see that people are showing a lot of interest in becoming part of the next computerized draw, which will be held on 15th February 2022. It is further encouraging to witness that a huge number of customers are verifying their shopping receipts through FBR’s Tax Asaan Mobile App and SMS. People are also reaching out to the Field Formations as well as FBR (HQs) to seek necessary guidance about this innovative Prize Scheme. Some of the responsible citizens have started sharing their invoices directly to senior management to discharge their national duty and register their support for this digital intervention made by FBR. This rare zeal and exemplary commitment shown by a huge number of people at large is a testimony to their trust in FBR and its innovative prize scheme. This spirit has already triggered an increased sense of responsibility in the people at large to become the watchmen of their tax collected by the retailers to ensure that the same is safely deposited in the national exchequer.

Like in the developed countries, it is the educated and aware citizens who not only pay their due share of taxes but also ensure that their tax is not pocketed by the retailers. This is exactly what FBR is expecting from this engagement of citizens in the tax compliance drive. Through this ongoing aggressive awareness campaign, it is positively hoped that consumers will compel the retailers to generate a computerized invoice so that the tax collected is immediately deposited into the national kitty. FBR has received very encouraging feedback from some of the responsible citizens who have argued with retailers and insisted on issuing verifiable invoices. On the other hand, Field Formations of FBR have established help desks in major shopping malls to educate customers. Likewise, control rooms are established to keep an Argus eye on the compliance issues while mobile teams are deputed to monitor POS integrated business outlets and reach on the spot in case they receive complaints from consumers about non-compliance by the retailers. Strict enforcement is being ensured by FBR in letter and spirit to successfully rope in the big retailers whose daily turnover runs into millions but their monthly Sales Tax Returns paint a very dismal picture, with only peanuts being paid in taxes.

Therefore, this meaningful engagement initiative is set to pick momentum and thus accelerate the desired national drive to promote tax compliance and substantially increase revenues. It also aims to incentivize people to play their role as responsible citizens and compliant taxpayers. The POS Prize Scheme is providing an opportunity for people to win cash prizes after they shop from Tier-1 POS integrated retail outlets by verifying their receipts through Tax Asaan App or SMS. Therefore, FBR has once again appealed to all the citizens across Pakistan to always ask for computerized invoices with a bar code (Pakki receipt) whenever they go shopping so that they could participate in the computerized draw to be held on the 15th of every month, without fail.

The writer is a civil servant by profession, a writer by choice and a motivational speaker by passion!