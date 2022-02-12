‘Baarwan Khiladi’ gets a release date

The wait is finally over! After much-anticipation, the official trailer of Mahira Khan’s debut production, web series Baarwan Khiladi has been unveiled today and the trailer has left cricket lovers in frenzy.

The highly-anticipated sports drama, produced by the Superstar diva’s freshly-launched Soul Fry Films along with Nina Kashif, will premiere on OTT platform Tapmad TV on March 5.

Singer Danyal Zafar and YouTuber Shahveer Jafry are all set to mark their acting debut in the intense sports drama that revolves around the exciting tale of friendship, rivalry, redemption and cricket.

As per official synopsis, the story revolves around a small-town boy, Akbar, who loves cricket and has dreamt to play on a national level all his life. His passion leads to his selection in the country’s biggest cricket national league, Lahore Cricket League; upon his journey, he gets to experience it all – the fight against the unjust system, dirty politics, and bias in the industry.

The series also features a number of big names including Sarmad Khoosat, Meer Yousuf and Khaqan Shahnawaz in a different avatar. The cast is supported by female actors including Mira Sethi and Kinza Hashmi and Saba Faisal as well.

Superstar Fawad Khan also stunned the viewers with his cameo appearance in the series’ trailer. Cricketer Shoaib Malik is also said to mark his cameo in the series.

Directed by Adnan Sarwar and written by Shaid Dogar, Baarwan Khiladi will be available on streaming channel Tapmad TV in March.