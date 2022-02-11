Munir Niazi as I knew him

Undoubtedly Pakistan, since its conception, has provided nourishing ground for many poets for its three generations. Since my age is that of my country, I have met and seen lot many poets in my lifetime.

The list is very long, from national poets such as Allama Muhammad Iqbal to poet Munir Niazi of the second generation and to the present day poets. Khwaja Dil Muhammad, a national poet and mathematician was my maternal grandfather.

I remember late Ashfaq Ahmad saying that Munir Niazi was a true poet as he did poetry all his life and nothing else. He was born on 9th of April 1923 in Khanpur, one of the villages in Hoshiarpur, East Punjab, where the majority comprised people of Pathan descendant. After the partition of India in 1947, he migrated and settled in Sahiwal, where he passed his matriculation examination. He breathed his last on the 26th December 2006 in Lahore, a city famous for promotion of Arts and Education. Basically he chose Pakistan’s national language Urdu to express his sentiments in his Ghazals and Nazms. He earned an intermediate degree from Sadiq Edgerton College, Bahawalpur and Bachelors from Dayal Singh College, Lahore. He also wrote popular poetry in Punjabi language though less as compared to Urdu. Munir Niazi launched a weekly, Seven Colours, from Sahiwal in 1949.

On his demise renowned poet Iftikhar Arif observed that Munir was so committed that he never compromised on aesthetics. That is why he is equally popular with the intellectual elite and the masses. Academy of Punjab, North America had observed that Munir Niazi had a vision of hope and love for his country and its people. His two couplets quoted are: ‘Yei Jabr-e-Marg-e-Musalsal Hi Zindagi Hei Muneer/Jahan Main Is Par Magar Ikhtiar Kis Ka Tha’ and ‘Kuj Sheher Dei Log Vi Zalam Sun/Kuj Menu Maran Da Shauq Vi Si’ in Punjabi language. Love was the most enduring quality and poetry reflected the most inspirational side of life. His poetry influenced an entire generation of young writers and poets and they are indebted to him for having set such an exceptional and powerful style in poetry.

It was known to all Munir Niazi’s friends that he had some lands in Sahiwal but his step brothers had illegally laid their hands on Munir’s share. Munir did not fight for his rights as he was of sensitive nature not tilted towards worldly goods. His first marriage ended in tragedy when his wife died in a road accident. A few days later when his family friends Ashfaq Ahmad and Bano Qudsia visited his house on PECO Road, Lahore they found him in a bad shape lying unconscious on the window sill. The couple found a lady namely Naheed and got her married to Munir such that she would look after him till his demise, which she did. Unfortunately, he was twice married, but remained issueless.

Munir also wrote for newspapers, magazines and radio. It was in the room in Radio Pakistan shared by late Nasreen Anjum Bhatti and late Shaista Habib, two female programme producers and friends that I came across Munir Niazi with a piece of paper in his hand on which he had written a new Ghazal. He narrated its first couplet which was ‘Bechain Buhut Phirna Ghabraye Huey Rehna/Ik Aag Si Jazbon Ki Sulgaey Huwey Rehna. Nasreen invited music composer Mian Sheheryar and recorded it in my voice for Radio. It is a different story that with little amendments Ghulam Ali rendered it which became popular. Ghulam Ali used to sing this Ghazal in his live Mehfils. Munir Niazi was a regular contributor for film songs and Pakistan Television Corporation. Earlier in 1960, he established a publication institute, Al-Misal. He was later associated with Pakistan Television, Lahore.

Munir Niazi was a master of poetic imagery. He was daring enough to experiment with many genres of poetry and is known for creating a distinct style, rhythm and diction. Through his effective imagery he created pictures in a few words. Mythology, nostalgia, haunting romance, fear of unknown and a belief in the supernatural are some of those themes that find frequent mention in his poems. He enjoyed using Hindi words in his poetry. For example, the first line of a poem I rendered for CPU, Radio Pakistan in the music of Akram Farooqi is ‘Lo Phir Sanwali Rajni Nei Taron Bhara Anchal Lehraya’.

The names of his books are Aik Musalsal, Safar Di Raat – Punjabi, Taiz Hawa Aur Tanha Phool, Chaiy Rangeen Darwaze, A cry in wilderness, Jungle Main Dhanak, Mah-e-Munir, Kuliyat-e-Munir, Dushmanon Kai Darmiyan Sham.

Selected English translations of Munir Niazi’s poetical works were edited by Suhail Safdar and published in 1996. On his 86th birth anniversary, a book titled ‘Munir Niazi Ki Baatain, Yadain’ was launched to honor him at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) at Lahore. This book has interviews of the late Munir Niazi and opinion columns about him.

Munir Niazi brought a touch of literature and decency in his film songs like in the following popular songs.

“Jis Ne Mere Dil Ko Dard Diya”, singer was Mehdi Hassan with music by Hasan Latif Lilak for the film Susral,

“Jaa Apni Hasraton Pe Aansoo Baha Ke Sau Jaa”, singer was Nurjehan with music by Hasan Latif Lilak for the film Susral,

“Uss Bewafa Ka Shehar Hai Aur Hum Hain Dosto”, singer was Naseem Begum, music by Rashid Attre for the film Shaheed,

“Kaisay Kaisay Log Hamare Jee Ko Jalanay Aa Jaatain Hain”, singer was Mehdi Hassan, music by Hasan Latif Lilak for the film Tere Shehar Mein,

“Zinda Rahein Tau Kaya Hai Jo Mar Jaaen Hum Tau Kaya”, singer was Naheed Akhtar and music by M Ashraf for the film Kharidaar.

Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 1992

Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award by the President of Pakistan in 2005

A news item published on December 26, 2014 states that unlike Shakir who wrote in Urdu, Niazi also had command over Punjabi and published three of his works in Punjabi namely “Safar Di Raat”, “Char Chup Cheezan” and “Rasta Dasan Walay Taray.”

I sang Munir Niazi’s following poetry for PTV, Radio and recording companies:

Kis Ko Doondeney Ghar Sei Nikali

Lo Phir Sanwali Rajni Nei Taron Bhara Anchal Lehraya

Hamesha Dair Kar Daita Hun Main

Apne Ghar Sei Chal Parna Mehfilon Ki Hasrat Main

Khwab-o-Kheyal-e-Gul Sei Guzar Jaye Aadami

Ghum Ki Barish Ne Bhi Tere Naqsh Ko Dhoya Nahi

Khumar-e-Shab Main Usse Main Salam Kar Baitha

Hansi Chupa Bhi Gaya Aur Nazar Mila Bhi Gaya

Yearning for lack of dialogue all his life Munir Niazi died of respiratory illness on 26 December 2006 in Lahore.

The writer is the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance award. He can be reached at doc_amjad@hotmail.com