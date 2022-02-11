Six restaurants to visit if you’re heartbroken by Monal’s closure

“Monal gae they?” was the first question that greeted me upon my return from Islamabad. Since I didn’t, according to people, my trip was incomplete.

Of late, visiting Monal had become a mandatory box to check for people visiting the city. Without a photo at Monal, no one would believe you even visited Islamabad.

But the restaurant that helped you get closer to nature had encroached upon a national park, the Islamabad High Court found in January. No more picturesque mountains views while having BBQ fresh from grills.

Then, on Wednesday, Monal’s doors were shut for good.

People who have been there are reliving the nostalgia and those who haven’t are sad. Then there are also those who are happy for the leopards on Margalla Hills.

But, seeing the prevalent sadness over Monal’s closure, we asked some Islamabad and Rawalpindi residents, who enjoy a reputation of being food connoisseurs, to name a few places where people can go to have food and enjoy idyllic scenery.

RAKAPOSHI HEIGHTS RESTAURANT — Rakaposhi Heights Restaurant is in F-7 Markaz. Like Monal, people can have their food here while enjoying scenic Margalla Hills in the backdrop.

For those who just want to view mountains, there is an indoor setup with glass windows. But, if someone wants to feel the chilled Islamabad breeze on their face, then they can opt for the rooftop.

They serve a very choice-laden hi-tea, lunch buffet and dinner buffet. It is also a good spot for a small event or party. Their chicken BBQ, specially the “Jangli Murgha” is highly-recommended.

LA TERRAZZA — the names indicate that La Terrazza has a terrace. The view of pristine white Faisal Mosque with Margalla Hills in the background is a sight to behold. They also serve good food to complement it.

Their food, especially the steaks, are a tad pricey, but they cater to people with all kinds of predilections: pizza, continental and Asian.

A bonus, La Terraza is on the third floor of the Centaurus Mall. Visit here, post a photo outside Centaurus, and people will believe you did go to Islamabad.

HIGHLAND RESORT — a like-for-like replacement of Monal, Highland resort Islamabad is also nestled in the mountains.

At a 30-minute drive from the city, it is a resort in the Sohawa Hills. It is an ideal destination for a light weekend getaway or a long drive ending with good food.

Their steaming hot tikkas with breathtaking mountains are too good for people not to plan a trip there over the weekend. Not a fan of tikka? Their restaurant has an all-encompassing menu with desi, continental and oriental food.

Mountains, breeze and good food is a perfect combination to get over the loss of Monal.

KALLISTO — Kallisto is a multi-level restaurant perched on the hills in Rawalpindi’s Bahria Town. Kallisto is a Greek word for “most beautiful” and this place does have the vibes that live up to this name.

With good food, the place also offers a history lesson with Greek Meteora, remnants and sculptures from the Paleolithic, Roman and Egyptian eras surrounding the open-air restaurant.

It has two indoor dining rooms, a rooftop lounge and a coffee shop.

DES PERDES AT SAIDPUR VILLAGE — in the hilly Saidpur village is the Des Pardes restaurant. A blend of rustic and urban ambience, Des Pardes is a highly-recommended restaurant to enjoy delicious food among nature.

Their menu covers both the extremes by serving yakhni and chicken penne pasta. Add to the mix their karahis, soups and seafood, and it becomes the perfect go-to spot to get over the pain of losing Monal.

DERA PAKHTOON — Dera Pakhtoon, also located in Saidpur village, is a perfect place to enjoy Pakhoon delicacies while experiencing the culture.

From Peshawari chapli kebabs to namkeen Afghani boti, Dera Pakhtoon is a place to enjoy authentic Pakhtun food.

The smell of smoky-tikkas mingled with the soothing smell of trees is a recipe to relieve stress. While at Dera Pakhtoon, try their Lamb Rosh/ Dumpukhat which is a treat for taste buds.