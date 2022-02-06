DRGCC Open Squash Championship starts today

LAHORE: The three-day Defence Raya Golf and Country Club Squash Championship will played at DRGCC Squash Courts here February 6 to 8. “The occasion of the holding of Defence Raya Golf and Country Club Open Squash Championship is a buoyant and history creating time for the sports activity revolving around this club of excellence. This event is being given wholesome support by DHA and Defence Raya in collaboration with Punjab Squash Association (PSA) and Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF),” said a spokesman for the organisers on Saturday. A paramount facet of this activity is that the top squash players of the country are eligible to participate. “Through this championship the young emerging talent of the country gets an opportunity to show their playing skills and earn more recognition as squash players of merit,” added the spokesman.

He said the oarganisers were striving to ensure that this championship was held in a way that stood out as an event of excellence.Another significant aspect of the DRGCC Open Squash Championship is that the top ranking players of the country get an opportunity to demonstrate their playing skills and through sparkling performances earn a right for consideration in future.The leading names participating in this championship are Tayyab Aslam, Farhan Ghulam, Abdul Qadir and Ahmad Amin.