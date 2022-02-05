Another private school sealed at G-15/3 after sharp increase in Covid cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday sealed another private school at sector G-15 after a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among the students.

Magistrate Saddar Zone Mir Yamin sealed the premises of Beaconhouse School G-15/3 to prevent community spread of virus.

Talking to media, he said the virus was traced among three students age between 12 to 15. He said the ICT administration teams were closely monitoring the situation to contain further spread of the Virus.

With a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Islamabad, he said various localities in several sectors were sealed, following directions of deputy commissioner, Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat.

Yamin said all the magistrates and assistant commissioners were directed to ensure that essential commodities and food supplies in the sealed areas were provided to people.

In response to a query, he said under the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Ministry of National Health Services, the civil administrations and health authorities would keep carrying out ground activities.