Buzdar lays foundation stone of 21 uplift projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 21 projects worth billions of rupees at Shah Sulaiman Stadium in Taunsa Sharif.

Buzdar inaugurated seven schemes worth Rs1.84 billion for Taunsa Sharif including the Parks and Horticulture Authority Taunsa project, said a handout.

He also inaugurated the up-gradation of Government Girls High School Taunsa at a cost Rs90 million, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Taunsa uplifting at cost of Rs47.2 million.

He also inaugurated the project of upgrading Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taunsa at amount of Rs.842.5 million and inaugurated City Traffic Police Driving School in Taunsa.

He inaugurated the project for the construction and repair of a 14 km long road from Mangrotha to Basti Buzdar with an amount of Rs20 million.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also laid the foundation stone of 14 public projects worth billions of rupees for Taunsa Sharif including the University of Taunsa project at a cost of Rs2.75 billion, park and public place project at a cost of Rs.50 million and laid the foundation stone of Satellite/Filter Clinic at Chah Zanbowala costing Rs.15 million.

Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of the e-library project in Taunsa with a cost of Rs.36.2 million, 12 Union Councils’ Schools Upgradation Plan with Rs.100 million and laid the foundation stone of a plan to protect government property including Taunsa City from floodwater with a cost Rs.871.8 million.

He also laid the foundation stone for a clean water supply scheme in 13 union councils.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone of the project for the construction of the Pile Foundation Bridge at JarhLeghari on the Indus River costing Rs.65 million.

Buzdar laid the foundation stone of the project for the construction and expansion of Mangrotha West to BastiBangar Road at a cost Rs.48 million whereas Rs260 million will be spent on the construction and repair of paved roads in 8 union councils.

He laid the foundation stone of the bridge and 4 km road project at SangharNullah. The bridge and 4 km road project will cost Rs.676.8 million.

The CM also laid the foundation stone of a 20 km road from Taunsa to Gulki with Rs.890 million. He also laid foundation stone of the pile foundation bridge project at SangharNullahBastiMandrani.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar handed over the keys of Rescue 1122 ambulance for Taunsa city to the Divisional Emergency Officer.