PSX consolidates gains with 296-point rally

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended the previous week’s gains on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 296.77 points (+0.66 percent) to close at 45,374.68 points.

The market opened on a positive note and maintained its positive trend throughout the session. The passage of the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 from the Senate boosted the investors’ confidence as it is one of the key conditions for the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme for the $6 billion extended fund facility (EFF). The IMF will discuss Pakistan’s case on February 2 and the programme revival seems imminent.

According to experts, the result season is also giving a boost to the market as ISL and FFC announced their financial results and reported 52 percent and 20 percent, respectively, growth in their profits on a year-on-year basis. However, they warned that rising oil prices may dent the market as crude oil at present is being traded at a level not seen in the last seven years.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 384.71 points, showing an intraday high of 45,462.62 points and a low of 45,077.91 points, which was the last session’s closing point. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 204.96 points (+0.67 percent) to close at 31,007.64 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index gained 139.04 points (+0.63 percent) to close at 22,363.49 points.

A total of 372 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 246 closed up, shares of 98 closed down while shares of 28 companies remained unchanged. Out of 95 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 71 closed up, 21 closed down and three remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes decreased by 7.23 million to 251.68 million shares. Total volumes traded for the KSE-100 Index increased by 2.63 million to 91.95 million shares. The number of total trades increased by 16,650 to 112,093, while the value traded value increased by Rs0.44 billion to Rs8.57 billion. Overall, market capitalisation increased by Rs40.90 billion.

Among scrips, TREET topped the volumes with 22.94 million shares, followed by WTL (22.49 million) and TRG (18.12 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes included TREET, WTL, TRG, WAVES and HUMNL, which formed over 38 percent of total volumes.

In terms of rupee, COLG remained the top gainer and witnessed an increase of Rs162.98 per share, closing at Rs2,447.99 whereas the runner-up was RMPL, the share price of which climbed up by Rs150 to Rs9,750. SFL remained the top loser in terms of rupee and witnessed a decrease of Rs22.31 per share, closing at Rs838.67, followed by PMPK, the share price of which declined by Rs20 to close at Rs750 per share.

The sectors taking the index towards north were commercial banks with 65 points, fertilizer (41 points), technology & communication (33 points), oil & gas exploration companies (30 points) and food & personal care products (25 points). The most points added to the index were by BAHL which contributed 52 points followed by COLG (29 points), TRG (23 points), UNITY (21 points) and PPL (16 points).

The sectors taking the index towards south were leather & tanneries and tobacco with 4 points each, automobile parts & accessories (3 points), investment banks/ investment companies/ securities companies (2 points) and insurance (one point). The most points taken off the index were by AICL and MEBL which stripped the index of 8 points each followed by EPCL (7 points), and DAWH and ISL (6 points each).