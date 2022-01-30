First lucky draw of Rafi Rewards Gala held

Rafi Group, the trendsetter in the Pakistan real estate industry, held the first lucky draw of Rafi Rewards Family Gala Season 2 for the compliant customers of “Green Palms Housing Project Gwadar”. The event in Lahore was hosted by famous hosts Juggun Kazim and Bilal Qureshi.

The lucky winners of amazing prizes were announced through a lucky draw. The bumper prize of SUZUKI ALTO was also announced. The event was broadcasted live on the official Facebook and Instagram pages.

Chairman Rafi Group Mr. Imtiaz Rafi Butt, while addressing the audience said that the development of the first phase of the Green Palms Housing Project is almost complete. He also mentioned that our flagship project is aligned with the natural growth of an international smart port city to meet the housing needs of Gwadar. Gwadar is destined to exponentially grow in the near future. With a proven track record, Rafi group always provides the safest and most secure investment opportunities to its clients.

The event was also attended by the senior members of the Rafi Group management including Chief Commercial Officer Shaikh Abdul Sammi, GM Sales Muhamad Rehan Rashid, GM Customer Care Farhan Mashhud, GM Development Maj ® Zahid Saleem and GM Admin Allaudin Kazmi.

The event was a huge success and was watched by thousands of people online.Let’s see who will win the Grand Prize of KIA Stonic in the second lucky draw expected in March 2022.