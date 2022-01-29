NPO to organize webinar on Monday

The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on “Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)” on January 31.

Business process re-engineering is the strategy organizations adopt to improve processes, increase productivity, reduce costs, improve customer services, and provide a competitive advantage, according to the NPO document.

The objectives of the training were to empower professionals with in-depth knowledge and understanding of business process re-engineering, to develop the required skill, confidence, and experience among employees to independently drive BPR efforts in the organization.

To ensure understanding of advanced tools, techniques, and concepts related to business process re-engineering, to help continue conventional and routine ways to work and develop creative mindsets and revive policies and practices in the organization.

To enable organizations to focus on the customer requirements and transform their internal procedure and practices, accordingly, thus increasing client satisfaction and in turn market share and profitability for the organization.

The training provides information about the introduction of BPR, three-phased approaches and their success factor, the risk involved in BPR, tools, and techniques of BPR, critical success factors versus performance drives analysis, and steps in business process re-engineering.

The session would be attended by quality managers, quality team, project manager, project team, senior managers, team leaders, policymakers, strategists, and business excellence specialists.