Swat Motorway phase-II ‘milestone project for sustainable development’: CM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday said that Swat Motorway phase-II extension project will be a milestone for sustainable development as it will boost trade, tourism, and economic activities in the region. In a statement, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is working on several mega communications projects and the province will become a hub for commercial and trade activities on completion of these key projects. Chief Minister said the construction of Dir Motorway will provide better transport facilities to the people of Dir, Chitral, and Bajaur districts. The 80 km long Swat Motorway from Chakdara to Fatehpur will be constructed under public-private partnership at an estimated cost of Rs37 billion in two years. Initially, the motorway will consist of four lanes which can be widened up to six lanes. Eight bridges and nine interchanges will be built on the motorway. Chief Minister said the process of purchasing land has been started to start practical work on the project.













