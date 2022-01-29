PSL 7’s glittering opening shines on social media

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off with a bang and Twitter has a lot to say about its opening ceremony. The tournament had already been in top trends for weeks when its opening took over social media on Thursday.

The stripped-down ceremony featured Atif Aslam and Aima Baig performing the official anthem Agay Dekh, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s opening video with Ramiz Raja, and a documentary rounding up cricket highlights over the years in Pakistan.

The event, compared to the openings from previous years, was rather short, but it left cricket fans gushing and praising the performances on social media. People streamed Twitter with clips from the glittering event and shared what they loved the most about it.

Multan Sultans ruled the pitch and secured a seven-wicket victory against Karachi Kings. Shahid Afridi, who tested positive hours before the tournament went live, had remarked that the match between the Kings and Sultans should be treated normally and not be turned into a rivalry between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

“Media has turned this match into Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan,” Afridi said on show Game Set Match. “But I think we should stick to just Multan vs Karachi and enjoy the match.”

The PSL7 anthem was released on January 24 after facing delays and snippet leaks, and the tournament was opened by PM Khan the next day.