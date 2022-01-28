An Exciting Election Year Ahead

2022 hopes to bring an array of new nominations, and political development to the American spotlight.

Last year, mayoral races across the country foretold what the 2022 mid-terms would be like for both parties, looking to shape themselves as a strong contender for 2024’s presidential race.

This year, parties are going to be specifically making themselves visible to the overall American frontier, including those who were left out in 2020’s ballot, because of externalities caused by the false claims peddled by the former President Donald Trump. This year, as he gears up to re-claim his own political landscape, he’s endorsed over a dozen candidates, for Congress, and statehouses alone, while planning more political events with powerful contenders, such as those competing in state races. In 2020, it was the power of the individual Secretaries of States, that led him to a fair, and gradual ballot-counting process. Folks like Sec. Brad Raffensperger, and Sec. Katie Hobbs, who led the charge, along with state-elected officials, to count, and then re-count ballots, for a seamless conclusion of victory.

It is worth noting, these are the same people, who were falsely ordered by Trump to ‘find’ 11000 votes. And these are the same people who did not.

Democrats see themselves battling with a moderate party front, a stark contrast from their image in 2020, as the ‘radical progressive’ party. The subtraction of Trump from the overall electoral provision doesn’t help their case, because let’s be honest; things were more outrageously interesting and the GOP’s image in front of Democrats was volatile enough for Trump to lose by about a century of electors in the electoral college. Well, above the ‘270 to win’ strategy.

This year, 34 seats are up for grabs! Of the 34, 20 are controlled by the GOP. Some were won by a minimal count, such as those in North Carolina and Florida in the previous mid-terms. Democrats, with a tough strategy and an even tougher crowd, see themselves battling with one thing. Inflation.

Inflation has taken many Americans out of their houses, and onto the streets. With rising oil prices and helpless monetary policies, the government now sees itself at crossroads, with a burdening debt, and an even shallower expense crisis.

Many Republicans see this as the reason for Biden’s somewhat rocky first year in office.

They claim Biden is taking away jobs, and not wanting the U.S. to recover from the Pandemic, which is simply not true. In the past 4 months, the U.S. has expanded its job market, and employment levels have fallen to 4%. The federal reserve, along with the Treasury (under the WH), is planning to raise interest rates, at a non-volatile level, to avoid market crashes. In this case, the federal reserve would not reduce rates, and risk a management fault, by creating a block-aid for minimized investments.

According to BLS, jobs growth soared during December, at 199,000. Despite its ‘lower than predicted’ nature, these numbers are promising especially considering the uncertainty posed by newer variants of Covid-19.

By seizing the opportunity, the GOP is taking advantage of people’s fear of losing a job, and are gathering that energy to produce votes.

While the Trump wing of the Republican Party only wants energy, while repelling votes, and losing them to Democrats, the moderate wing, wants to play old-style politics, and help voter registration processes across the country.

But the problem for Republicans is to keep Americans away from Trump, while also portraying him as a hero. A twice impeached president has a lot of say in primaries, and whoever so doesn’t agree with him, will just lose a vote threshold. This Republican infighting is what will overpower this regressive election.

“We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfil our oath”, was the GOP message after the January 6th riot. It broke all borders to show that there is no support for any kind of considerate behaviour in the Country. But clearly, that was just a pre-election season GOP.

The fact of the matter is… You don’t hear of some crazy whataboutism story coming out of Washington every day. When was the last time yossssu heard of a man calling his troops, and I quote ‘losers’.

Or when did you last hear about vaccine lies out of the White House. Just because the White House doesn’t have headline-worthy news to tell, doesn’t mean things are going bad. If it is boring, it is good boring. At least 5000 people a day are not dying of Covid, with WTI Crude oil at prices below zero Dollars.

The writer is a freelance columnist.