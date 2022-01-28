Ronaldo ‘completely in love with’ pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez

Top footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is head over heels in love with girlfriend and the mother of his children, Georgina Rodriguez.

On her birthday, the pregnant partner of the footballer will narrate her life story with ‘I am Georgina’.

The 28-year-old model will share her day-to-day activities and her relationship with the Manchester United player.

“I’m Georgina Rodriguez and five years ago my life changed,” she says in the documentary.

“I’m the partner of the most followed man in the world. Cristiano is marvellous, he’s a normal guy, I dreamed of having a prince by my side and today I have it.

Praising his ladylove likewise, Ronaldo, confessed she is his one true love.

“She’s the woman I’m completely in love with,” Cristiano says in the documentary.

“Thanks to love, now my life is a dream,” she concludes.

Take a look: