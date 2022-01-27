The Art Institute’s exhibition opens at Alhamra

On Wednesday, an exhibition based on 15 designers of “The Art Institute” was inaugurated at Alhamra Art Gallery, the Mall.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi inaugurated the Exhibition along with Co-founder Limelight Amna Wahaj and M. Asghar Qureshi, Head of The Art. On this occasion, Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that I want to say this with complete confidence that if you keep your goals high in life and work hard on them, then success would surely be on your side. Zulfi said that Alhamra’s platform is invaluable in providing opportunities to young artists. You are from any walk of life; if you have skills, come to Alhamra; we will fully support you in honing your skills, he added.

Expressing her views, Amna Wahaj said that everyone likes high-quality work, and there are ample opportunities in the market for those who do good work, she also Congratulated M. Asghar Qureshi for displaying good work.

Head of The Art Institute, M. Asghar Qureshi, expressed special gratitude to the chief guests and all the participants in the Exhibition and said that he would always pass on new ideas to the young designer.

It was a well-attended event. The Exhibition will continue till tomorrow 27th of January.