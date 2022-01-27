Heaps of filth and garbage in Karachi pollute the beautiful city

Heaps of filth and garbage littering everywhere in the City of the Quaid have exposed the performance of the relevant departments. Stench from the garbage dumps has made the environment extremely polluted. Moreover, foul smell in the air makes it difficult to breathe. Poor sanitation in the poverty-stricken areas has added to the woes of the poor and they seem to be in severe agony. On the one hand, essential and basic responsibilities related to waste management and sanitation are not being fulfilled, the talk of making waste usable and achieving economic growth from it is becoming a joke on the other hand. In the current situation, things like waste recycling, manufacturing of green products and circular economy are tantamount to making the people daydream and foolish. It may be recalled that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tearfund, an NGO, in the field of waste recycling last year under which the NGO has to perform duties related to waste recycling in Malir and Kemari under a project.













