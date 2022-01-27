Security forces kill terrorist; recover weapons in North Waziristan

A terrorist has been killed on Wednesday after security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s district Spinwam, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. According to the military’s media wing, a terrorist – identified as Saddam – was killed during an intense exchange of fire. “Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from the terrorist,” said ISPR. The statement further read that the terrorist “was an expert in planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and was involved in terrorist activities, target killings and kidnapping for ransom.”













