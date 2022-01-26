Ex-NAB chief Musaddiq Abbasi appointed PM’s adviser on accountability and interior

ISLAMABAD :Former director-general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi has been appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior. According to a notification issued in this regard, Abbasi will replace former adviser Mirza Shahzad Akbar who resigned from the post on January 24.

“I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Adviser. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under [the] leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto. I will remain associated with the party [and] keep contributing as a member of the legal fraternity,” Akbar wrote on Twitter.

However, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry later said that Akbar had worked under “tremendous pressure”.

“Taking action against mafias is not easy, but the way you worked and handled the cases is admirable. More important work is now awaiting you,” he said.

