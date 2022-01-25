How to Buy Ethereum with Credit Card 2022 – Lowest Fees

Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world standing just after Bitcoin in terms of market cap. However, Ethereum is more than just a digital currency. It runs a blockchain that allows developers to facilitate user interactions by deploying applications on it.

There are various platforms where you can buy Ethereum with credit cards and sell it when it reaches the desired rise in value. Deciding the best platform to buy Ethereum might be challenging if you have only one specific payment method in mind and that is credit card. As crypto platforms charge transaction fees on credit card transactions, you must choose one with the lowest fees so that the transactions are profitable for you.

Our guide will help you decide where and how to buy Ethereum with a credit card at the lowest fees and make your crypto buying exercise hassle-free. We will also review various aspects of Ethereum and what you should keep in mind while entering the crypto market.

Steps on How to Buy Ethereum with Credit Card Instantly

Choose an exchange that supports Ethereum and support credit card as a payment option– eToro is our recommendation as it is regulated by the FCA, CySEC, and ASIC Create an account and verify your identity Deposit funds using a credit card Search ‘Ethereum’ in the tab Click ‘Trade’ and select the ETH amount you wish to buy. Finally, open the trade to complete your purchase

Best Platforms to Buy ETH with credit cards in 2022

Based on our analysis and user reviews, the following are the best brokers to buy Ethereum with a credit card in 2022:

eToro

Coinbase

Binance

How to Buy Ethereum on eToro using your credit card

Open an account for free on eToro . Upload IDs and verify Deposit funds into your account: Choose credit card as your payment option Buy Ethereum

After you buy ETH, you can keep them safely on the platform until you wish to sell them. You can also use the eToro mobile wallet to withdraw ETH.

Step 1: Create an account on eToro

Go to the eToro website and create an account for free.

Step 2: Upload IDs and Verify

As eToro is a regulated trading platform, every user must go through the KYC process before proceeding to buy any stock or crypto. You need to submit a copy of your ID- either passport or driving license. You will also need to submit a utility bill/ bank statement for address verification.

You can also download the eToro mobile app to trade on the go. Many users are more comfortable with the app than the desktop version and both of these have the same features. The mobile app is available for Android as well as iOS devices.

Step 3: Deposit Funds Into Your Account

After your account is verified, you can deposit funds into your trading account. Select Credit Card as your payment method when you deposit. The minimum deposit is $50 (about £40). Depositing funds into your account using a credit card is easy on eToro.

Step 5: Buy Ethereum

Type “Ethereum” in the search bar and click on it when it appears. Next, click “Trade” on the top right corner of the screen. Enter the amount of the crypto you wish to buy and confirm your order.

Where can you buy Ethereum with a credit card at low fees?

eToro– Best Overall

eToro is the best trading platform to buy Ethereum with a credit card. The platform has over 13 million clients and is also suitable for beginners. It is among one of the oldest crypto trading platforms and has useful tools like social trading and copy trading to enhance user experiences.

You can buy Ethereum with a credit card on eToro at low fees. You can trade cryptos against fiat currencies and choose from a variety of options across global stock exchanges and ETFs.

eToro is a 100% commission-free trading platform. You do not need to pay any fees while depositing funds in USD into your eToro account. Using credit cards to buy Ethereum on eToro is simple and secure.

Pros

Highly-regulated platform

100% commission-free trading

Supports credit cards

Copy trading

Social trading

Cons

Flat $5 withdrawal fee

May not be preferred by traders looking for advanced technical analysis

Buy Ethereum on eToro with a credit card.

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

Coinbase: Among the Largest Crypto Platforms

Listed on the NASDAQ exchange, Coinbase is the top crypto exchange in North America. Its user interface is comparatively better than many of its competitors and offers a wide range of trading services. It has a minimum account balance of $2 and is suitable for both new and seasoned investors. The exchange has high-level security, offers an extensive range of currency pairs, and several deposit/withdrawal options. You can buy Ethereum on the platform with a credit card without any hassle. Trading and transaction fees range from 0.5-4.5%, which vary according to currency type, platform, and transaction channel.

Pros

Many currency pairs

Supports credit cards

User-friendly interface

Minimum account balance of $2

Cons

Complicated fee structure

Buy Ethereum on Coinbase.

Binance– Trusted Exchange for Ethereum

Binance is a trusted exchange owing to its large trading volume. It is a popular Ethereum exchange with low trading fees (0.1% maker and taker fees). Binance is a fast trading platform and processes over $60 billion worth of daily crypto transactions. It offers more features and listings than many other popular exchanges. It is also known to offer over 150 crypto assets. You can opt for Ethereum margin trading as well as futures trading. You can also earn passive income through the Binance Earn program. It allows users to earn crypto assets on staking crypto funds in Binance Launchpool platform’s future projects. You can buy Ethereum on Binance easily by using a credit card.

Pros

0.1% Trading fees

Supports hundreds of crypto pairs

Supports credit cards

Suitable for professional traders as it offers advanced features

Synthesized stock options

Binance Earn program

Cons

May not be suitable for new investors

Buy Ethereum on Binance.

Your capital is at risk.

What is Ethereum?

Ethereum is a cryptocurrency (Ether) and an open-source blockchain that is decentralized and comes with smart contracts. It has emerged as the second-largest crypto protocol after Bitcoin and is the second most valuable cryptocurrency right now. It comprises 19% of the crypto market. It was created by Vitalik Buterin as a legacy-backed financial institution to propagate the decentralized aspect of such institutions. It hosts many of the world’s decentralized projects, which amount to over 200 such protocols. Ethereum is a speculative asset for many traders.

Along with enabling people to organize ideas, money, companies, and services, it helps them to run decentralized apps (DApps) on the blockchain.

Why Should You Buy Ethereum?

Returns: In 2015, the price of Ethereum was $3 for one coin. In just two years, it hit $1400. This price went as high as $4,300 this year, which is over 143,000% increase in its initial value. Although Ethereum has gone through correction recently, the crypto has performed substantially till now.

Market Cap: Ethereum’s market cap stands at $348 billion, which is higher than most companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. However, given the kind of problems it seeks to resolve and its wide market reach, Ethereum’s valuation can still see phenomenal growth, and investing in Ethereum now is a good option.

Smart Contracts: Ethereum is popular due to its smart contracts transactions, which are unmatched in the industry. One advantage of smart contracts is that these cannot be changed once deployed into the blockchain. Smarts contracts are being used by many popular apps now. These are becoming more relevant in this day and age.

Tech: A lot of cryptocurrencies today are built on the Ethereum blockchain. Many of these are ‘ERC-20′ tokens that make use of the Ethereum network and as users need to use the network to interact, these tokens eventually increase the demand for the Ethereum coin.

How do you choose the best broker for Ethereum?

Payment Methods: Always look for the payment methods offered by the platform. If you want to buy crypto using credit cards, make sure the broker you choose offers that particular method. Fees: You should be aware of the fees that different brokers charge and always go for the lowest fees, whether these are concerning trading or non-trading activities. Make sure that there are no hidden fees on the platform. Regulation: While deciding upon a suitable broker, go for a well-regulated one. Regulation ensures financial safety and you can be sure of not being prey to cyber threats. Safety: Go for brokers that ensure the optimal safety of both customers and funds. Study the broker’s history in detail and read reviews of customers online. Customer Support: Customer support is another important aspect to consider when you choose your broker. You should receive the required assistance from the backend whenever the need arises. Available Platforms: Look for a broker that ensures hassle-free engagement both on the web and mobile apps. If you can access your trading account and funds at all times, then buying Ethereum will be a convenient process for you.

Conclusion

If you want to buy Ethereum with a credit card and you are looking for the lowest fees, then the process should be easy and should consume less time. Using a regulated platform like eToro will help you in this regard.

eToro offers a user-friendly interface and allows traders to buy cryptos using a variety of payment options including credit cards. The platform also offers better features compared to many other cryptocurrency exchanges. Passive earning is also possible (staking rewards) when you hold ETH on the platform.

