KP govt issue alert for tourists visiting Galyat: Saif

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relation, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday said that the provincial government has issued high alert for tourists visiting Galyat during current spell of rains and snowfall. In a statement issued here Barrister Saif said that so far one feet snowfall recorded in Galyat may be increased. He said that the provincial government is serious about clearing all the roads. He said that the government has alerted PDMA, GDA, KDA, Rescue 1122 and police to be alert during any untoward incident.













