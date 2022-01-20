NDMA issues an alert over the country’s rain and snowfall forecast

ISLAMABAD: Fresh rain and snowfall are anticipated throughout the country, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

During the projected period, the NDMA has encouraged all concerned authorities and agencies to remain alert and take precautionary steps to deal with any emergency scenario and prevent potential losses of life and property.

A spokesperson of NDMA has asked the provincial and district disaster management authorities to coordinate with concerned departments.

“Required machinery, emergency equipment and personnel should be deployed at vulnerable spots,” the spokesperson said.

Concerned agencies should provide information to travellers and tourists about weather conditions.

Yesterday the Met Office had forecast the entry of another weather system in the country that will bring rain and snowfall in upper and central parts of the country from Friday.

Moderate to heavy Snowfall expected at isolated places in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot on Saturday and Sunday, according to the weather report.

On Saturday and Sunday, heavy snowfall may force road closures in these districts. The Met Office warned that heavy rains could create urban floods in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Sialkot this weekend.

According to the weather alert, the possibility of landslides in sensitive areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat, and Kashmir cannot be ruled out during the period.