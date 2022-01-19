Alhamra’s Drama Festival to commence from tomorrow

The Lahore Arts Council will organize a ten-day-long “Drama Festival” from January 20 to 29th; it’s the 24th Drama Festival that LAC is preparing.

To finalize the preparations, an important meeting under Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi was held here on Tuesday at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall.

Among the plays being presented at this time during the ten-day-long fest are “Prameshwar Singh,” “Junoon,” “Dastan Hazrat Insan,” “Hor Da Hor,” “Mada Ishq We Tou,” “Yeh Bhi Koi Zindagi Hai,” “Sawanri,” “Shah Hussain Madholal,” “Lapar” “Mara Hua Kutta” “Deewana Bakaar Khawesh Hushiyar, by Mass Foundation, Aks Theater, Ghayyur Theater, and Arif Amin Dramatic, Salamat Productions, Creators Productions, Sangeet Theater, Dolphin Communication, Ajoka Theatre, and Azad Theater respectively.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that all the groups would present their best drams as Art is more important to artists than anything else. Through this 10-day festival, Alhamra wants to create a new life and enthusiasm among the artists.” Alhamra’s prime goal is to provide quality entertainment to the people of Lahore without spending any money, “We hope that our public would make this Theater festival a huge success, likewise they did for Ghazal Festival, he added.

Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director PR Subha Sadiq, Assistant Director Khurram Naveel, and others were also present at meeting.

Information Officer Alhamra Samreen Bukhari said that this Theatre Festival is an annual feature of Alhamra. LAC invites various well-known and new theatre groups to present their drama to its audience. During the ten-day theatre festival, Alhamra has ensured that all precautionary measures against Covid-19 will be strictly followed.

The festival will start from January 20 and continue till January 29. The public is strongly encouraged to participate in the festival.