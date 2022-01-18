Maryam describes the demise of the PTI administration as a “matter of days”

ISLAMABAD: According to PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, the administration will be sent packing in a matter of days, not months or weeks, based on its current state.

Speaking to journalists outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the PML-N vice-president said the method for changing the government would be given to the public soon.

“But first, we will have to get rid of this incompetent government,” she said. “The whole nation is aware of the truth behind the controversy they are trying to stir.”

She said that despite going through a “trial” phase, not a single member of the provincial assembly of Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N decided to part ways with the party.

“But despite Imran Khan being the sitting prime minister, his party members do not respect him,” the PML-N vice-president said.

“The urgency with which PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) seeks to topple the government is only outmatched by government representatives themselves seeking to do the same,” she said in response to a question.

Farrukh Habib responds

Responding to Maryam, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that according to the PML-N vice-president, the government was going to be toppled last December.

“We have [formed a government] through the people’s vote, we will complete our constitutional term,” the state minister said.

Habib said the PML-N vice-president was part of the losing team, as he slammed the PDM for announcing a long march to oust the government seven times.

Criticizing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said the Supreme Court had deemed him unfit because he had “looted” the country’s riches. He claimed that Nawaz was not seeking medical treatment in London, but rather was using it as an excuse to extend his stay in the country.

“Adiala Jail is Nawaz’s sole option […] if he returns, we would even grant him with a [air] ticket,” he stated.

He claimed the PML-N was split, with Maryam and party president Shahbaz Sharif attempting to pull each other down.