Govt lifts ban on tourists entry in Murree

MURREE: The government has removed a travel ban on the entry of tourists in Murree and Galiyat after 10 days of the Murree snowfall tragedy that killed 23 people.

The Punjab government had stopped tourists from entering Murree except for locals by setting up a roadblock after the Murree tragedy. After 8 days, the district administration gave temporary permission to tourists to enter Murree after January 17.

As many as 8000 vehicles will be able to enter the hill station and entry will be banned from 5 pm to 5 am, however, locals and military vehicles including Azad Kashmir will be exempted from this ban.

According to the traffic police, only 900 vehicles entered Murree on the first day. A record of in and out of tourist vehicles is also being compiled from the main entry point of Murree. Hotels have also decreased their rents due to less tourists.

Earlier this month, at least 23 people died in an enormous traffic jam caused by tens of thousands of visitors thronging the hill town to see unusually heavy snowfall.

PDMA issues alert ahead of predicted snowfall in Murree

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert over expected snowfall, rainfall in Murree and other districts of the province.

PDMA Punjab has issued an alert over likely rainfall and snowfall in Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala and Lahore from Tuesday to Thursday morning.

The PDMA has advised all deputy commissioners and emergency services in the province to take precautionary measures to avoid any human and material losses.