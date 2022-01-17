Nuclear Technology for Cancer Treatment

Cancer is a disease wherein a particular type or set of the body’s cells grow uncontrollably and form a mass or tumour. If the mass is localised and doesn’t spread further, it is known as a benign tumour. But when these cells spread to different parts of the body, they lead to the formation of a malignant tumour. Ordinarily, human cells grow and multiply, through a method called cell division, wherein new cells are formed as the body needs them to replace old and dead cells. Sometimes, this systematic process goes awry, causing the formation of abnormal or damaged cells and these cells contribute to the formation of tumours.

Several risk factors escalate the chances of cancer, including the use of tobacco and liquor, high body mass index, low intake of fruit and vegetables, and physical inactivity. As per World Health Organisation (WHO), these factors are responsible for about one-third of deaths from cancer. Malignant growth-causing contaminations, for example, hepatitis and human papillomavirus (HPV), are liable for around 30 per cent of disease cases in low and middle-income nations. Late-stage diagnosis and the inability of access to healthcare facilities, especially in low and middle-income nations, are just as crucial factors. Extensive treatment is ostensibly accessible to over 90 per cent population of high-income countries, whereas it is available to less than 15 per cent of low-income nations.

AECH has introduced Theranostics in Pakistan — an advanced mode of treatment for prostate cancer.

According to WHO, cancer is amongst the leading cause of death around the world, representing almost 10 million deaths in 2020. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer worldwide as 2.26 million cases were reported in 2020, followed by lung cancer 2.21 million cases; colon and rectum cancer, 1.93 million cases; prostate cancer, 1.41 million cases; skin cancer, 1.2 million cases; and stomach cancer, 1.09 million cases. Lung cancer is the most fatal type of cancer with 1.8 million deaths reported in 2020, followed by colon and rectum cancer, 935,000 deaths; liver cancer, 830,000 deaths; stomach cancer,769,000 deaths; and breast cancer-causing 685,000 deaths.

Cancer registries play an important role in cancer control programmes. Demographics of a populace can be connected with various kinds of cancers which helps in observing cancer-causing variables. But unfortunately, in Pakistan, there is no central or comprehensive cancer registry. However, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has taken an initiative and efforts have been made to compile data of those cancer patients, who get treatment from PAEC’s 19 cancer hospitals throughout Pakistan. According to PAEC Cancer Registry Report, a total of 40,797 cancer cases were registered in 2019. The data shows that Breast Cancer is the most prevalent type of cancer in Pakistan as it accounts for 9,827 cases, followed by cancer-related to digestive organs numbering 7,203; lip, oral cavity, and pharynx cases numbered 5,456.

PAEC has established 19 Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals (AECH) across the length and breadth of the country. These hospitals share the major burden of cancer patients and are serving around a million patients across the country each year.

PAEC put another feather in its cap with the inauguration of the newly built Gilgit Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy (GINOR), Gilgit. This hospital will provide healthcare facilities to the nearly 1.5 million population of the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

This AECH is striving hard in lessening the miseries of cancer patients by providing state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment facilities. Diagnostics facilities include Computerized Tomography (CT) scan, bone scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan, ultrasound, and X-ray. Nuclear techniques are being practised in these hospitals for the treatment of cancer like radiotherapy, chemotherapy, or a combination of both. AECH has also introduced Theranostics in Pakistan, which is an advanced mode of treatment for prostate cancer and Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia. These hospitals also introduced Stereotactic Radio-surgery, precision software, and conformal radiotherapy equipment for radiation beam accuracy. The most important attribute of AECH is that they provide free/subsidized treatment facilities to poor cancer patients through Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and Patients Welfare Societies.

The use of nuclear science, technology, and techniques for providing treatment and comfort to cancer patients is one of the core functions that the PAEC has undertaken. The AECH are distinct in that they don’t refuse treatment to any cancer patient based on the progression of the disease or due to financial shortcomings. It is hoped that PAEC would continue to strive in providing this much-needed service to Pakistanis and would make further headways in the research and development of further treatments, techniques, and facilities for the betterment of the country.

The writer is an IT graduate with a keen interest in issues of science and technology. He can be reached at abdulnasir1144@gmail.com.