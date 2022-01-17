Ravi River project fulfillment of Imran Khan’s dream: Khawar

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Government of the Punjab Hassan Khawar has said that the Ravi River Front project on a 46 km stretch on both sides of the Ravi River is a fulfillment of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream and vision. He said that this futuristic project will help in containing chaotic urban sprawl, raising the falling water level and rehabilitating the Ravi River. Hasaan Khawar further said that development work on the first zone of Ravi River Front, Chahar Bagh, has been started. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered speedy implementation of the project so that issue of overpopulation, traffic congestion, pollution and water scarcity can be adequately addressed. SACM further maintained that the first phase of the project covering 15,000 acres includes Sapphire, Agri, Knowledge, Emerald Bay, Topaz Block, barrages and a lake.













