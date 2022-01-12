Tourists entry banned in Murree by Punjab government for next 6 days

On Wednesday(today) the government of Punjab has extended the ban for entry of tourists in Murree.

The local traders and the hotel association have strongly opposed the government’s on tourism for the prominent hill station.

On the other hand, the local administration has taken action against the hotels involved in overcharging and sealed 15 hotels after proving the allegations.

Administrator Murree Omar Maqbool has also confirmed that they have sealed some hotels located at the Abu Dhabi Road and Koldana Road in Jhikagli on the charges of overcharging.

The spell of a snowstorm has stopped and snow has been cleared from major highways while the power and public water supply were also restored in Murree and nearby areas.