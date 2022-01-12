Balochistan CS is ordered by the ECP to revoke transfers that affect delimitation

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission’s bench ordered the Chief Secretary of Balochistan to rescind the members of the delimitation committees’ posting and transfer orders.

A two-member panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) heard a matter involving the transfer of members of Balochistan’s delimitation committees today.

Trained officers were posted in delimitation committees but the provincial chief secretary transferred the officers to another place, special secretary to the election commission Pakistan (ECP) said. “Allegedly the provincial election commissioner is involved in the decision of the chief secretary,” the official said.

ECP’s Sindh member said that the chief secretary avoids appearing before the bench. “The delimitation process should be seriously tackled,” the member said.

“I respect the election commission, some postings and transfers were made owing to the administrative issues,” Balochistan Chief Secretary stated in the hearing.

The panel ordered the chief secretary to revoke the posting and transfer order, and the electoral commission will issue its own decisions on the subject.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has previously announced that delimitation in Balochistan would commence on December 6 and be completed by February 28, 2022.