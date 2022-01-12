Beautiful new coffee table book goes through the keyhole of extraordinary cabins

Not every cabin in the wood is the stuff of horror films, as a beautiful new coffee table book reveals. How to Get Away: Cabins, Cottages, Dachas and the Design of Retreat, by Laura May Todd and published by Lannoo, sheds light on the world’s most spectacular ‘escapes’, from cabins in the woods to chic coastal cottages. The escapist spaces that feature in the book include an artistic property built into a mountain in Lebanon, a 1960s haven on New York’s Fire Island, and an off-the-grid retreat just outside Marrakech, Morocco. Todd interviews the owners and designers behind each property, guiding readers on a tour through these unique homes. The author says ‘there is room for flights of fancy’ in designing a retreat, offering the chance ‘to explore less conventional ways of living that wouldn’t fly in the day-to-day’. She writes: ‘Whether your idea of retreat is a mud-walled hut in the desert or, like me, a simple cabin in the forest, each designer, artist or homeowner has something in common: once planted, the desire to escape is, put simply, inescapable.’













