Ramiz Raja suggests four-nation series including India

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has suggested a quadrilateral T20 series between Pakistan, India, England, and Australia to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Daily Times reported.

Ramiz Raja, speaking on the subject, stated that the Australian cricket team has no security concerns when playing in Pakistan.

In March, the Australians will go on a three-match tour of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had already negotiated a television broadcast agreement with local sports channels, under which the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be televised in high definition on A Sports and PTV Sports in Pakistan.