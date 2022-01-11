4 flights called off, 14 rescheduled at Lahore Airport

On Tuesday, almost four flights were called off and 14 rescheduled at the Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport as dense fog engulfed the area surrounding the airport, Daily Times reported.

The Lahore Airport has not been operating for the last 11 hours as the heavy fog reduced the visibility to just 50 metres.

The authorities at the Lahore Airport have rescheduled 14 incoming and outgoing flights keeping in view the unprecedented weather conditions.

Flight PK-186 coming from Sharjah to Lahore has been cancelled, flight PK-263 going to Abu Dhabi from Lahore also cancelled, flight ER-24 coming from Karachi to Lahore cancelled whereas flight ER-525 going to Karachi from Lahore has also been cancelled.