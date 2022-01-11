Pakistani artist paints Nike shoes with truck art, leaves netizens in awe

Pakistan is known for its famous truck art. The kitschy and vibrant hues used in making this creative artwork on trucks look mesmerising. But what if someone made this same truck art on your favourite pair of sneakers? Pakistani artist Haider Ali decided to let his creative juices flowing and painted a few Nike sneakers all covered in truck art.

This local artist gave a colourful twist to these pair of white and black sneakers and the end result was spell bounding. The painted shoes feature colourful flower motifs and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Haider Ali’s work is a hit and on social media and a lot of online users want to purchase his unique shoe art. His Instagram page goes by the name Truck Artist and he has also shared his details for people to contact him and buy his products.

Haider was previously in news for making a mural in homage to George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The Pakistani truck artist has also earlier painted Volkswagens, walls, shirts and aeroplanes. He is promoting Pakistani truck art around the world. What do you guys think of his work?