Hamza denounces PM, CM Buzdar over Murree incident

The Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly visited the home of Murree disaster victim Zafar Iqbal and slammed the present government for failing to prevent the terrible loss of precious lives, Daily Times reported.

During a press conference, Hamza Shehbaz noted the number of times Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed failed to pay a visit to the victims of the Karachi plane crash and train accident.

Hamza cited a tweet from a government official claiming that millions of automobiles had entered the tourist peak Murree.

Hamza vowed to hold the incumbent government responsible for the Murree tragedy and for deteriorating the institutions.

However, Hamza Shehbaz acknowledged that Murree tighten should be looked at above politics and it is purely with humanity approach.

Everyone knew Murree could only accept four thousand cars, said the PMLN leader.

Snow-scooters were handed to the admiration during the Shehbaz Sharif era, he added, to prevent probable chaos.

It is important to note that heavy snowfall in the hill station caused a slew of problems for tourists, as the hotel management demanded exorbitant rent, and the administration was powerless to prevent the tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of 22 people, including children, who froze to death in their cars.