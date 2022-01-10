Murree, Galiyat roads to remain closed for 24 hours: Sheikh

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said the ban on using roads for Murree and Galiyat would remain in force for further 24 hours.

In a statement, the minister said the citizens of Murree and adjacent areas would only be allowed to travel on these roads while showing their national identity cards.

He said that the situation of Murree and Galiyat was being monitored on a regular basis.

He said that any decision to allow tourists to Murree and Galiyat would be made while considering the latest situation.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said the law enforcing agencies and local administration were busy shifting stranded tourists in Murree to safer places. People are also being accommodated at government guest houses and army centers set up by the management, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said snowfall this year was unprecedented and people without taking information about weather conditions traveled to hilly station to enjoy snowfall. Ali Muhammad said the local community also took part to rescue people at max level and accommodated them at their houses. He said soon after the snow storm in hilly areas, the authorities closed Murree expressway and other roads leading towards Murree except those vehicles which were carrying food items. He hoped that the government will look into the matter and will held accountable those whose negligence led this incident happened. CTP fails to clear Murree roads of gridlocks:

Traffic load on the city roads, particularly Murree Road, has become a nuisance for the people and the City Traffic Police (CTP) seems helpless to maintain flow.

Motorists were going through a mental agony as there was no option but to remain stuck in traffic jam on roads of the city including Murree Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Marrir Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Mall Road and other link roads of the city.