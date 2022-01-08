PSL 2022: Shoaib Malik to Sing Peshawar Zalmi’s anthem?

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just around the corner and teams are getting ready for the seventh edition of the country’s biggest cricket tournament.

The official anthem for the T20 tournament has not been released and neither do we know who will be singing it, but Peshawar Zalmi’s Shoaib Malik has shared a photo, in which it seems that he will be singing for his franchise.

“The Zalmi rapper,” Malik wrote, sharing a photo on Instagram, where he can be seen wearing accessories on his hands and fancy sunglasses like rappers. Zalmi’s anthem “Kingdom” for PSL 6 was sung by Abdullah Siddiqui and it also featured Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Ali Rehman.

Meanwhile, PSL had released ”Groove Mera”, which featured Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners. The Pakistan Cricket Board had said that the song refered to the “swing and feel of the movements of cricketers”.