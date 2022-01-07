Sania Mirza-Nadiia Kichenok lose women’s semi-finals at Adelaide International

ADELAIDE: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok on Friday faced a defeat in the women’s doubles semi-finals at the Adelaide International. The Sania-Nadiia duo was beaten by locals Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders 1-6, 6-2, 8-10 in a fiery match that lasted one hour and five minutes. The Indian-Ukraninan duo was knocked out of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments after failing to bag the win at the Adelaide International 1 WTA event. Meanwhile, the Indian duo Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan exceeded the semis with a straight-set win and will be playing against Tomislav Brkić and Santiago Gonzalez to reach the finals.













