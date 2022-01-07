Nadia Jamil shares her thoughts on beauty standards

Nadia Jamil is a substantial and amazing Pakistani television actress, Host, and Child Protection Worker who is an inspiration for every woman. Recently Nadia Jamil was spotted in an interview with “Ei-Show”. Nadia Jamil while sharing her thoughts on beauty standards, mentioned that “I never thought I was beautiful, in fact my mother is drop dead gorgeous and people used to say me that you are not like your mother, you resemble your father. I was very nervous about my looks since childhood but the thing which made me confident enough was my hair.” “I was very nervous a day before my chemo therapy because they were going to shave my head. The moment I saw myself in mirror with a bald head that was the moment when I realized that I’m beautiful too. I have adopted a baby girl recently and she can’t see, what would be her beauty standards? A girl who can’t see anything but just reacts to your voice,” added Nadia.













