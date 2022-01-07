3 months ‘important’ for PTI govt: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the coming three months were very important for the government, adding that he had not yet thought about a further extension of the army chief’s tenure, as it will be decided in November 2022.

In an interview, Khan said his relationship with the military was “exemplary”, a private TV channel reported. Speaking about the recent local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the PTI suffered because of defeat in the polls.

The premier said the PTI defeat was a major failure at the organisational level; however, he insisted that the party’s vote bank had not decreased. Highlighting the flaws of the government, he said the biggest failure of the government was a lack of accountability.

The premier further said if the opposition wanted to bring a motion of no-confidence against the government, it could do so, adding that he did not feel threatened by corrupt parties. Imran said together with its allies, the incumbent government will complete its five-year tenure.

Imran said despite all the evidence against the opposition leaders, they were managing to escape accountability.

Talking about the soaring inflation, he said the government had to control it in the next three months.

The prime minister Thursday congratulated the Ministry of Communication and National Highway Authority for saving the public money through transparency and digitization.

Sharing a screenshot of statistics on Twitter, he said the PTI was building national highways at a reduced cost compared to the previous government. The screenshot showed four-lane highways built at a comparatively reduced cost (138%) than those built by the previous government (PML-N).

He said during the PTI tenure, the country saw a substantial increase in revenue (125%), while Rs5.18 billion worth of land had been reclaimed from encroachments. “All this was done despite global price hikes and inflation, he”.

Meanwhile, talking to renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, who called on him in Islamabad, Imran reiterated that Pakistanis as a nation could only achieve progress by following the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Matters relating to the proposed role of National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority in character-building of youth in the light of basic values of Riyasat-e-Madina, established by Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his illustrious teachings were discussed in the meeting.

Maulana Tariq Jameel lauded the efforts of the Prime Minister in implementing the welfare model of Riyasat-e-Madina in the country and stressing for character building of youth in the light of the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).