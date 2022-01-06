Young professor killed in front of his mother

On Thursday, dacoits shot and killed a young professor in front of his mother in Faisalabad for rejecting their effort to rob a shop, Daily Times reported.

Professor Asif Bukhari stood up to the looters who were stealing goods from a business in the Amin Park area.

At the time of the dacoity occurred, the killed professor was with his mother.

Both accused dacoits were riding a motorcycle, according to police, but they fled by leaving their bike at the crime scene. They later stole another person’s motorcycle with a revolver and fled the area.