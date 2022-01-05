Mercury drops as rain lashes Lahore

The weather turned cold following the first winter rain on Tuesday, but the power utility tripped and pushed several neighbourhoods of Lahore into darkness.

Township, Green Town, Garden Town, Iqbal Town, Lahore Cantt, Shadman, Ferozepur Road, Multan Road, Samanabad, Baghbanpura, and Urdu Bazaar residents complained about continuous power outages in their localities following rain.

They also complained about a severe gas scarcity in their regions as a result of the city’s mercury levels dropping after the rain.

On Ferozepur Road, residents of Nawaz Sharif Colony staged a protest against the suspension of gas supplies in their area.

A spokesperson was in the field to resolve public complaints for power utility. however, it tool some time to restore electricity supply completely in the city owing to safety reasons. He indicated that it was a standard operating procedure (SOP) of the company to not work on power lines during rain.

“As soon as the weather situation improves, field staff of the company will resolve public complaints,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) forecasted that a strong westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and may persist till Sunday. Widespread intermittent rain with snow over the hills is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir Balochistan and Sindh.