Muhammad Hafeez bids farewell to international cricket

Former Pakistan Test captain Mohammad Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday.

Hafeez, often known as The Professor, retired from Test cricket in 2018. Later in the day, he will make an official declaration in this respect.

In all formats of the game, the cricketer headed the Pakistani squad.

Over the course of his 18-year career, the all-rounder scored 12,789 runs and claimed 253 wickets while playing in 392 international matches for Pakistan.

He represented his country in 55 Tests, 218 One-Day Internationals, and 119 Twenty-20 Internationals, including three ICC ODI world cups and six T20 world cups.

Hafeez, 41, made his international debut in April 2003 at Sharjah against Zimbabwe in an ODI. On August 20 of the same year, he made his Test debut against Bangladesh in Karachi.

His first T20 match was against England in August 2006, and his last 20-over match was against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final.

In July of last year, the right-handed hitter played his farewell ODI match at Lord’s against Bangladesh. Hafeez was also part of the winning ICC Champions Trophy team in 2017.