COVID cases continuously surging in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to report a surge in COVID-19 cases as the country has reported 708 new cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 45,643 samples were tested during this period, out of which 708 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 1.55 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 1.3%.

The death number from the pandemic has risen to 28,943 after two more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country stands at 642.

Cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are continuously increasing in the country. Recently Officials of the capital administration had confirmed 18 more Omicron cases in the federal capital, taking the overall tally of the new Covid variant in Islamabad to 84.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia has confirmed that 18 new Omicron cases have been reported in Islamabad.

Following the detection of new cases, the tally of cases has risen from 66 to 84 in Islamabad.